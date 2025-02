A rollover crash on southbound Highway 101 in Nipomo has slowed traffic in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Authorities report that the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. on Sunday.

A silver Ford Fusion ended up in an embankment off of the right shoulder of the highway, according to CHP.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly stopped as of 6:45 p.m.

A tow truck was sent to the scene just before 7 p.m.

