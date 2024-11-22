South SLO County Womenade prepares Thanksgiving baskets to feed 185 families

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers in Nipomo were busy packing Thanksgiving dinner baskets for local families to enjoy next Thursday.

Baskets stuffed with turkey, pie, mashed potatoes, and other food items were assembled and delivered to families on the Central Coast Thursday morning by South SLO County Womenade.

Organizers say each basket is valued at over $130.

Rosemary Cleaves, the South SLO County Womenade founder and director, tells KSBY that this year's 6th annual event allows local families in need to experience the joy of Thanksgiving.

"It's exciting. We all get so excited about Thanksgiving and the bounty and everything, and it's really great that these families that we've identified can also experience that joy," Cleaves said.

The baskets assembled during Thursday morning's event will reportedly feed around 185 families on the Central Coast— an increase from the 60 families that were fed by the organization in 2019.