Work begins on single-family housing development in Nipomo

Twenty-four single-family homes are going in just off Highway 101 in Nipomo.

"Each home is a two-story home, they average about 1700 square feet each, and each home has a two-car garage," said Cam Boyd, the chief executive officer for Coastal Community Builders.

He says that the complex is intended to be affordable for families in the area.

"The homes are going to be priced from $700,000," said Boyd.

Community members say they are optimistic about the new development.

"I think it's great they are making more housing for people to buy," said Daniel McKenzie, a Nipomo resident.

Sioban Major moved to Nipomo from Santa Barbara recently, and says she is excited for more people to experience living in the area, but hopes developers don't overdo it.

"I don't have much to say except just don't over-develop it," said Major. "Santa Barbara has been overdeveloped, and it's ruined now, and this place, I love it. It's a small town feel to it, and you know everyone, it's really neat."

Boyd says he hopes the new complex will combine a modern design with a small-town feel, and says community members have already shown interest.

"We've just started to work on the project, but this far, interest has been strong," said Boyd. "We've got an interest list where people can sign up and indicate whether they would like to get more information about sales."

He adds that they expect it will be around a year until the homes are fully constructed.

"We'll start construction on the homes themselves in about six months, so we have about six months of grading and utility work to be done before we start construction on the homes," said Boyd. "And then it'll be about 6 more months before the first homes are delivered."