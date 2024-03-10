Discover Oceano hosted Oceano Seabreeze Market

Local makers, artisans and curators got to showcase their work to the community at Saturday's Oceano Seabreeze Market.

The free event at the historic Oceano Train Depot also featured food from Rock and Roll diner, drinks, music and more.

Organizers from Discover Oceano said they plan to host the event every second Sunday of the month except for April.

According to the organizer's website, their next market is set to take place on May 11th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested vendors can apply online here.