Dozens of providers show up at pop-up Veterans Resource Fair

On Saturday, about 30 service providers were at the Elks Lodge in Oceano showing their support for veterans.

The San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office held a pop-up resource fair.

Andy Archuleta is one of the many veterans who attended. “As a retired veteran, I'm so glad for the recognition now after all these years of being forgotten,” Archuleta said.

Veterans and their families had around 25-30 providers to choose from. Services offered included mental and physical health, legal services and more at both the state and federal levels.

“I'm grateful for the medical benefits especially and to be able to see a doctor,” Archuleta said.

Brandon Phillips moved to Oceano from Kern County nine months ago and came to find a community.

“Being in the military, we all have that brotherhood, so getting out of the military sometimes it's life-changing,” Phillips said.

At the event, he wanted to check out some of the available housing options.

“Mainly the housing benefits. I didn't know about and the VA benefits and the networking of all the veterans how they get together in the community that they have,” Phillips said.

Alan Mckean, president of the SLO Veterans Service Collaborative, shares why events like these are so impactful.

“It's important to the community, it's important to our veterans and I think overall, it makes a statement as far as the veterans population here in San Luis County,” Mckean said.

