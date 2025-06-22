'Dune Detectives' take to the sand to learn about nature during local program

With summer officially starting this weekend, the Central Coast's youngest explorers took to the sand on Saturday to soak up some sun and learn about nature.

California State Parks organized a Dune Detectives event, inviting young kids to explore the Oceano Dunes and search for animal tracks and hidden treasures.

Kids also dove in with hands-on activities to examine evidence and learn more about the Central Coast's native species.

Mary Kathryn Ochoa, an Oceano resident and mom of two kids in the program, told KSBY that the event was a great way for children to immerse themselves in nature.

"The program is awesome. It's a good thing because young people— young investigators— should be out in our community [and] in nature, making observations and connecting to their local community," Ochoa said.

Saturday's Dune Detectives event was part of the California State Parks' Junior Ranger Program, which encourages young kids to learn about the nature in their own backyards.

You can find more information about the program by visiting the California State Parks Junior Ranger Program webpage.