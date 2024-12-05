Friends of the Oceano Airport prepares for its 15th year hosting local toy drive

For the past 15 years, one local non-profit has hosted an annual event to help support families in need in the Five Cities area.

Friends of the Oceano Airport has spent the first Saturday of December collecting toy and cash donations for local children since 2009.

The non-profit hosts the event in collaboration with Toys-for-Tots— a campaign created by the Marine Corps in 1991 that aims to distribute toys to economically disadvantaged children.

This year's drive is set to take place on Saturday at the Oceano Airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"My goal is just to welcome people, to have them feel comfortable at the airport, maybe to get some folks who haven't been inside an airplane or seen an airplane get more comfortable with it. "And of course, to just start off the Christmas spirit," Jolie Lucas, the president of Friends of the Oceano Airport, told KSBY.

Saturday's event is free, open to the community, and will have breakfast and lunch provided by Pismo Beach Burgers.