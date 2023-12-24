Hundreds line up for huge holiday toy distribution in Oceano

Hundreds of families gathered at the Oceano Elementary School for a huge holiday toy distribution Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol’s mascot Chipper greeted the hundreds of families who were waiting in line to receive toys Saturday morning.

Some started lining up around 10 p.m. on Friday night, 12 hours before the event even started.

Tables were stacked, packed and overflowing with a variety of gifts for children to choose from. Kids also had the opportunity to pick from a wide selection of bikes.

“We were coming here hoping to let them pick put one gift and they were happy with that. We get here and we were overwhelmed with all kinds of goodness, and it comes at a perfect time,” said the Bonham family, Grover Beach residents.

For many it’s the bond of the community that stick with them the most through hard times especially around the holiday season.

“Helps people in need. Families that are struggling around maybe might not have enough for their children but something like this, the community around, helping out put this together can help a lot,” said Nathan Martinez, Orcutt resident.

This is the Children’s Resource Network’s 11th year providing gifts to children for the holidays. They help about 5,000 kids every year around the central coast and they're able to do so by partnering with local agencies.

“We could not have these massive toy giveaways if it wasn’t for our sponsors,” said Lisa Ray, Children’s Resource Network of California founder and CEO.

The Christmas toy giveaway lasted until noon as hundreds of families were waiting in line for their kids to receive those special holiday gifts.