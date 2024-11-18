'It's a highly symbolic building': Temple of the People celebrates 100 years

The Temple of the People in Oceano celebrated the 100-year anniversary of its Blue Star Memorial Temple on Sunday with an open house event.

Community members had the opportunity to tour the temple and view a special collection of paintings honoring Congress's official acknowledgment of the contributions indigenous nations have made to the United States.

One official told KSBY about what the temple hopes to convey.

“To simplify it in a nutshell, we believe in the golden rule: Do unto others as you would have done unto them. We also believe that creeds disappear, hearts remain. That's our motto. And judge not, lest ye be judged," Rick London, the Temple of the People's Guardian in Chief, said.

Paul Ivey, a professor at the University Of Arizona, attended the event and spoke on the site's rich history and architecture.

“It's a highly symbolic building," Ivey said. "You don't have to know all of that to just simply walk in and feel the unity of the various ways the building actually feels.”

More information on the Temple of the People can be found on its website.