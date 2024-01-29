Watch Now
Jazz bands perform for the Five Cities community on Sunday

Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 20:46:57-05

Five Cities community members came out to the Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club show that took place on Sunday.

The Cuesta College Jazz Band opened up the event followed by the main act, Carl Sonny Leyland’s Boogie Woogie Boys.

This was a chance for those in the Five Cities area to enjoy food and drinks, and of course, listen to jazz and dance.

The show took place at Oceano Elks Lodge on Air Park Drive.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Curtis Reinhardt, who is on the board of directors for the Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club.

"Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club has been in existence for about 45 years here on the Central Coast and we host monthly jazz dance concerts. Usually the last Sunday of the month in various locations around the Five Cities Area," Reinhardt said.

