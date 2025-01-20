'Little Rangers' learn about Oceano's underwater giants at State Parks event

On Sunday morning in South County San Luis Obispo, kids and families headed to the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center to learn about the underwater giants in their backyard.

Some organizers and attendees talked with KSBY about the experience.

"We're having a Little Ranger program, which is a program meant for children aged 3 to 6. It's a program that brings the kids out to the park, [where] we talk about different educational nature topics," Sarah Daum, a program coordinator, said. "This month, we're talking about the giants of the sea, so we're going to be talking about whales, sharks, giant octopuses, giant squids, and things like that."

Linda Austin, an Oceano resident attending the event, told KSBY that she was equally as curious as the Little Rangers.

"Today, they're really excited about the whales. I am too— I'm learning things too," Austin said.

"I learned that a killer whale is about the size of these two tables," Gwen, a Little Ranger at Sunday's gathering, said. "I like nature because there [are] some strange animals that actually look nice."

Daum adds that the interactive elements of the Little Rangers event make learning much more effective.

"We're letting them touch whale bones, touch shark teeth, touch the baleen. It is really fun for them to connect with nature and also learn by touching. It's important for them because it keeps their interest and it also keeps them excited," Daum said.

Austin told KSBY that she hopes the program will impact Oceano families in the future.

"This might be a campground state park, but it's also a place for locals to come and join," Austin said. "I want to see more of the kids out here, you know, learning about the nature and things that are right here in Oceano."