A stabbing investigation is underway in Oceano according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Watch Commander.

CAL FIRE SLO medics and deputies responded to reports of a male stabbing victim just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the Oceano Market & Gas located at 1711 Front Street.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff officials say they do not believe the man was stabbed there but rather just found there.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information at this time.