Need help with your water bill? California extends assistance program

California’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was established in December 2020 and designed to support low-income households struggling to pay their outstanding water bills.

Originally set to end last fall, the program has now received a federal extension through the end of March 2024.

According to the Oceano Community Services District, thousands of low-income San Luis Obispo County residents have already received financial support to address current and overdue bills and many more still qualify.

Households with an income below 60 percent of the state median income — $103,856 for a family of four — and households that are already participating in CalFresh, CalWORKs, or LIHEAP are eligible for the assistance program.

For Oceano residents, the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) has collaborated with the Oceano Community Services District to facilitate this program’s applications.

To learn more about the program, find your local LIHEAP service provider, and apply, visit https://www.csd.ca.gov/WaterBill