New plan to get funding for affordable housing unveiled at SLO County town hall

People gathered at the Oceano Community Center on Thursday night to learn more about new plans for affordable housing at a town hall held by San Luis Obispo County and other agencies involved with affordable housing.

One of the main discussion points was a new plan in which builders would help fund affordable housing to be built by local nonprofit groups.

"What we really want to do with this initiative is to find a win-win solution both for our builders to build more housing," said Cory Hanh, San Luis Obispo County Long-Range Division Planning Manager.

The initiative is still in its beginning stages and would allow for builders to pay into a county affordable housing fund. In return, they would get certain incentives for their projects.

"The contributions they make to that fund help us work with our nonprofit partners to further bring in state and federal dollars into our region so that we can better provide affordable housing for our partners," Hanh said.

Incentives would include an increase in units per acre, height limitations and floor area, and a decrease in parking, setbacks and open area requirements.

The community members at the meeting seemed open to the idea, but when it came time for the open discussion, they shared other concerns about affordable housing.

"My comments tonight for the panel were about larger issues and how living even for people who can afford their home, they are getting outpriced by the cost of utilities," said Julie Tacker.

Suggestions on assisting in lowering utility costs, helping homeowners add ADUs to their property, and limiting vacation rentals were also shared.

If you weren't able to attend the town hall, there are other meetings you can attend to share your opinions, and you can also do so online.

A public hearing with the SLO County Planning Commission will be held on June 24. Another public hearing with the SLO County Board of Supervisors will be September 23, and a final action meeting with the Board of Supervisors will be October 21.