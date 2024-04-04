Oceano Airport secures its future

The fate of the Oceano Airport has been a conversation in the community for years, but a recent decision has secured its future.

Jolie Lucas is the president of Friends of the Oceano Airport and one of the few female pilots in the U.S.

“We are only 7% of the pilot population," Lucas said. "It's ridiculously low. “

Inspired by her father's legacy as a cadet trainer in World War II, Lucas' passion for flying runs deep.

“We'd fly across the country and these, you know, again, the little airplanes, it's like a time machine for me," Lucas said, standing next to a biplane at the Oceano Airport on Wednesday.

KSBY interviewed her 15 years ago when the threat of a developer taking over the Oceano Airport property loomed. She sprang into action, founding the Friends of Oceano Airport organization and rallying support to preserve this vital hub of aviation.

“It's not just a place for people to come and enjoy, we're an economic engine," Lucas said. "It's not just a piece of land that you can put condominiums on. ”

Jorden Helve, owner of a biplane ride business, says the Oceano Airport has a special allure.

“L.A., San Diego, bigger airports — people give biplane rides [but] I've had people specifically choose not to do that or not do the one in Hawaii because of how accessible this is. We take off right over the ocean. It's like the perfect place to be able to do a business like this,” Helve said.

After years of uncertainty, the airport's future is now secure after a unanimous vote by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Plans are underway to not only maintain its operation but make improvements to it.

During the meeting, speakers voiced their perspectives on the airport's significance, emphasizing its role in both economic growth and emergency response.

“I’ve witnessed many Life Flights, emergency services, paramount to public safety, and most recently, the delivery of supplies to our neighbors stranded by the floods last year," a community member said at the meeting.

Comments against the resolution were also brought up, suggesting alternative uses for the land.

“These 60 acres could provide the residents of Oceano a decent-sized recreational park and an opportunity for development of nature-based outside businesses,” said another resident.

In response to the decision, County Director of Airports Courtney Johnson shared with KSBY the following statement:

“It is resounding endorsement of the collective dedication to the sustainable operation and growth of Oceano Airport for the benefit of our community and region.”

The resolution passed last week, with a mandate for the Department of Airports to conduct an economic impact study, ensuring a thorough assessment of the airport's economic contributions.

San Luis Obispo County 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding also said during the meeting that he doesn't think the county has the ability or finances to convert the airport to another use.