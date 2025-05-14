Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge awards college scholarships to local seniors

The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge is awarding college scholarships to local High School seniors on Wednesday evening.
$21,000 in scholarships will go students from Arroyo Grande High School, Nipomo High School, Lopez High School, and Central Coast New Tech High School.
Teenagers of the Year
- Arroyo Grande High School: Kinsie Colbourn and Sophia Robertson
- Nipomo High School: Caitlyn Scott and Alondra Perez
- Lopez High School: Alexis Anderson and Breanna Nicholson
- Central Coast New Tech: Riley Reeves and Landon Pinmar
Tony Ulibarri PER Memorial Scholarship: Kailani Swithin
Frosty Community Service Memorial Scholarship: Sophia Esparza Perez, Kinsie Colbourn, Kody Stiles
Altrusa International of SLO (in partnership with Oceano Elks): Jocelyn Martinez Luiz, Nora Reid, Kyle Timmer