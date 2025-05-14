Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge awards college scholarships to local seniors

The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge is awarding college scholarships to local High School seniors on Wednesday evening.

$21,000 in scholarships will go students from Arroyo Grande High School, Nipomo High School, Lopez High School, and Central Coast New Tech High School.

Teenagers of the Year



Arroyo Grande High School: Kinsie Colbourn and Sophia Robertson

Nipomo High School: Caitlyn Scott and Alondra Perez

Lopez High School: Alexis Anderson and Breanna Nicholson

Central Coast New Tech: Riley Reeves and Landon Pinmar

Tony Ulibarri PER Memorial Scholarship: Kailani Swithin

Frosty Community Service Memorial Scholarship: Sophia Esparza Perez, Kinsie Colbourn, Kody Stiles

Altrusa International of SLO (in partnership with Oceano Elks): Jocelyn Martinez Luiz, Nora Reid, Kyle Timmer

