Oceano railroad museum raises $6K from biannual buy-a-brick campaign

The biannual buy-a-brick campaign at the Oceano Depot Railroad Museum and Community Center has come to an end.

But this year, the campaign saw an overwhelming amount of support from community members: the nonprofit raised $6,000.

"We’ve had people from Santa Ynez, Atascadero, Paso Robles. Everywhere,” said Linda Austin, Oceano Depot Association president. “They’re really wanting to get their brick here at the depot ground.”

These bricks aren't part of the structure. No, they're part of a special fundraising campaign that will go toward running the museum.

“Right now we have a dock out here in front that needs to be replaced and so that's kind of what this was going to go for — more of the exterior,” said Austin.

For the board members, it's all about preserving a piece of Central Coast history

“This is the third time we painted it and people come here that have restored other ones and they said, ‘We've never seen a restoration this nice,'" said Austin.

The community has responded to the need. Just during February, more than 90 bricks were purchased.

“Being new to the board, just seeing the outpouring of people that want to come and be part of this special place is just amazing,” said Jennifer Rokes, Oceano Depot Association director.

“It shows me that people care about their community,” said Karen McCain White, Halcyon resident. “They care about their historic sites, you know, because I think so many people just forget where they come from.”

The owner of another Central Coast landmark stepped up to help as well.

“The train depot is one of the hearts of the history of Oceano and it is a great opportunity to be a part of that,” said Marios Pouyioukkas, Rock & Roll Diner owner

The depot played an important part in the early Arroyo Grande industry in Oceano but was eventually closed as trucks replaced trains for crop transportation and farming methods improved.

But many families want to leave their mark at the depot to make sure its mark on the area's early development is remembered.

“My son's mark is on there too and my family's mark,” said McCain White. “The Whites are there and the McCains are there. It's just really important to me.”

Austin's father and the Oceano Improvement Association saved the depot by turning it into a museum and community hall.

“It makes me proud because people don't save things anymore," Austin said. "It's all this new throwaway society thing, and then to have this building here full of all of our amazing history. It makes me feel good that people still do care about their hometown.”

Despite the buy-a-brick campaign coming to an end, Linda Austin says that they have decided to temporarily extend their campaign for those who wish to be a part of Oceano's history.

If you’re interested in participating in the Oceano Depot Railroad Museum’s brick campaign, you can view the order form here and learn more on the organization's website.