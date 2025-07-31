South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District's largest project completed after 4-and-a-half years

A large improvement project led by the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District has been completed after four and a half years. The project focused on purifying water before releasing it back into the ocean.

Jeremy Ghent, South SLO County Sanitation District Administrator, says the project's completion is going to benefit the community even if they can't see it.

"It's an honor to be able to contribute to the community like this and show up, and provide new infrastructure and keep the community going," Ghent said at a special event held at the wastewater treatment plant in Oceano on Wednesday.

The $40 million upgrade will serve the cities of Oceano, Arroyo Grande, and Grover Beach.

Ghent says that with the new machinery, there will be 80% fewer pollutants going into the ocean.