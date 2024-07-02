Time capsule buried in Oceano

The community of Oceano community is in for a blast from the past... in 30 years.

On Monday, people gathered at the Oceano Plaza to watch as items were placed into a time capsule.

Oceano Plaza is still under construction, but once it's completed, it will be a place for the community to gather and host events.

The time capsule is about the size of a Home Depot bucket and full of all kinds of fun stuff — menus and business cards from local restaurants, letters written by members of the community, pictures, a 2023 Discover Oceano newsletter, and even a license plate cover.

Linda Austin, President of the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano, placed the items into the capsule. She said she hopes they will demonstrate much pride the current residents have in their community.

What would she say to someone opening the time capsule 30 years from now?

"I hope this gives you an appreciation of what Oceano was like 30 years ago and before that," Austin said. "The pride, the love that the community have for this town. I think it shows up in the items that are in the time capsule."

The Oceano Plaza is located at Highway 1, Beach Street and 17th Street.