Veterans Services office to host pop-up resource fair in Oceano

Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 17, 2024
The San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services is set to host a pop-up resource fair for veterans and their families in Oceano Saturday.

The event will take place at the Oceano Elks Lodge located at 410 Air Park Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said the resource fair provides a "one-stop-shop" for goods and services to Veterans in the community with roughly 20 vendors participating at the event.

A free hot dog lunch will be provided for veterans and their families.

Veterans Services officials said they plan to host these pop-up resource fairs monthly at different locations throughout the county to provide veterans the help and assistance they need near where they are.

