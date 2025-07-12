Water rates are increasing in Oceano

Water rates in Oceano are set to increase every year for the next five years.

For a single-family residence in Oceano, the water rates will increase from $77.69 to $84.90.

“When you look at those numbers, it looks kind of like a big number and a big jump, but those are bi-monthly base rates,” said Peter Brown, Oceano Community Services District General Manager. “So if you're looking for a monthly cost, you cut those numbers in half. It looks like a significant increase, but really, at least in my opinion, the 8 or 9 percent is, you know, pretty much in line with what our expenditures are going to be over the coming year.”

Brown says the increased rates are necessary for Oceano community leaders to pay for what they call much-needed repairs to water lines and, most importantly, to afford water for the town.

“That assessment basically said if we don’t raise rates by 8 or 9 percent over the next five-year period, we will not have enough revenue to operate the water utility,” Brown said.

April Paz is a resident of Oceano and says that while the initial number scared her, she understands why this increase is needed.

“At first, it was a little shocking as well,” Paz said. “You look at it and go, ‘What on earth is this?’ I feel like it’s been explained a lot better now,” she said.

“We definitely need to make sure all of our pipes are good and we’re getting the clean water that we need,” Paz added.

The rates will go into effect on July 18.