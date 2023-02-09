One dead in Highway 101 car accident

There has been one confirmed fatality after a car accident early this morning. The accident occurred on the State Street off-ramp on Highway 101.

From 1:50 to 1:55 a.m. it was recorded that there was debris in the lane and the vehicle appeared to be totaled.

A medical and fire team arrived at the scene by 2:01 a.m. and a police unit arrived five minutes after, according to the Ventura Highway Patrol Traffic Incidents Report.

They changed the identification of the accident from a traffic collision to a confirmed fatality at 2:11 a.m.

The lane was cleared up and open by 2:25 a.m.

Officers are currently at the scene getting more details on the accident.

This is a developing story, and more information will be available as it comes out.

