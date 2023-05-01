Watch Now
One man left in critical condition after structure fire in Santa Barbara

Posted at 6:00 AM, May 01, 2023
One man has been left in critical condition after a residential fire broke out early this morning.

Santa Barbara Fire Crews responded to a single family residence in the 500 block of Halkirk St. at 3:40 a.m.

According to county officials, this fire was a single alarm that led to a two fire engine response, one of which was from Santa Barbara City Fire.

When crews arrived, they found two female occupants outside the building with no injuries.

However, when fire crews made it inside the building, they found a man who was unresponsive. They proceeded to perform CPR until medics arrived.

He was taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The fire was contained to one room, and was extinguished by 4:07 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

