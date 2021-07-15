Watch
We're Open

Actions

"Ecstatic to be back": Great American Melodrama reopening this week

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville is presenting a two-act vaudeville review called "Comedy Tonight" starting July 15, 2021.
melodrama.JPG
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 21:36:05-04

A popular local theater is reopening this Thursday after being shut down for nearly a year and a half.

The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, located in Oceano, is back with a two-act vaudeville review called "Comedy Tonight."

"We were one of the first industries to shut down and so getting to be back in the room 16 months later is just electric, like everyone here is ecstatic to be back," said Eleise Moore, Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville Artistic Director.

The theater produces musicals, comedies, and classic melodramas for the whole family.

"Comedy Tonight" will run through September 12. "Frankenstein's Bride" is scheduled to run from September 16 to November 14. And "The Holiday Extravaganza" is scheduled for November 18 to December 31.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today