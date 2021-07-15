"Ecstatic to be back": Great American Melodrama reopening this week

A popular local theater is reopening this Thursday after being shut down for nearly a year and a half.

The Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, located in Oceano, is back with a two-act vaudeville review called "Comedy Tonight."

"We were one of the first industries to shut down and so getting to be back in the room 16 months later is just electric, like everyone here is ecstatic to be back," said Eleise Moore, Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville Artistic Director.

The theater produces musicals, comedies, and classic melodramas for the whole family.

"Comedy Tonight" will run through September 12. "Frankenstein's Bride" is scheduled to run from September 16 to November 14. And "The Holiday Extravaganza" is scheduled for November 18 to December 31.

