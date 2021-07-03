New quilt store and studio opens in Paso Robles

A new quilting store just opened its doors in Paso Robles.

It's called Orange Dot Quilts and in addition to selling quilting supplies, it's a workshop and design studio.

Dora Cary wanted to open a studio for her own artwork but her friends and family told her to follow her dreams and start a business.

Cary is a renowned pattern maker and sells her quilts around the world.

"What I want to create here is not just a fabric store or a quilting store, I would like to create a community of makers, you know, quilters that can get together around the table and we can make something and, you know, I can help them, the beginner quilters. There's a lot of beginner quilters and I would like to help them navigate those first steps into quilting. So yeah, it's exciting," Cary said.

The name of the shop is a nod to Cary's upbringing in Communist Romania.

She felt the world around her was gray except for the orange sunsets she saw out of her window.

Orange Dot Quilts is located at 1005 Railroad Street in downtown Paso Robles.