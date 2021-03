A new restaurant is opening its doors to diners in Lompoc.

Eye on I opened on I Street last week, selling pizzas and salads.

The owners, which also own Industrial Eats in Buellton, say they plan to not only serve customers at the restaurant but hope to do catering as well.

They are currently employing a cook and three other workers.

Eye on I is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

The plan is to open indoor dining if business picks up. Right now, diners may eat outside.