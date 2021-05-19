New sandwich shop opens in San Luis Obispo

There's a new sandwich shop in San Luis Obispo.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is now open at 791 E. Foothill Blvd.

The franchise has been operating across the U.S. since 1976.

Co-owner Randy Stinchfield says the sandwiches are made in-house and to order with homemade ingredients.

"We have our own bread recipe, it's baked for us daily and nobody else has that recipe," Stinchfield explained. "We roast turkeys every night, we pull them the next morning, and that's what we use the next day for turkey sandwiches."

Capriotti's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and also offers catering.

Stinchfield and his business partner, Drew Armbruster, say they plan to open two more Capriotti's locations in San Luis Obispo County.

The SLO shop will reportedly bring 25 jobs to the area.