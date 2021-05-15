SLO's Palm Theatre to reopen next week

The Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will reopen next Friday, May 21.

The iconic movie theater has been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Safety protocols will be in place with masks, social distancing, and limited capacity, and owner Jim Dee says all staff will be fully vaccinated.

"Our goal is to create a completely safe environment to watch movies," he says.

The Palm will remain closed on Tuesdays during the theater's reopening phase.

For showtimes, call (805) 541-5161 or visit thepalmtheatre.com.