American Legion Riders gather for 21st annual Poker Run fundraiser

Community members gathered in Old Orcutt this weekend to raise money for local veterans and high school students.

The American Legion Riders Post 534 hosted its 21st annual Poker Run on Saturday, inviting members to ride through the Central Coast, visit a poker-themed fundraiser, and participate in a raffle.

Organizers say the money raised from the event will go toward veteran organizations, college scholarship funds, and education initiatives.

"The personal connection is that we're giving back to the community. We're also passing on veteran information to children and young adults coming up, [so] hopefully they will be inspired to either join the military themselves or have a greater respect for the military," Pernell Rush, the American Legion Riders Post 534 director, said.

Rush added that riders from across the state came out to support the cause, including post members from Tulare, Visalia, Hollywood, and Bakersfield.