Annual 'Chalkfest' turns Old Town Orcutt into a canvas

Historic old town Orcutt became a canvas on Saturday during the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation's annual Chalkfest event.

Nearly 100 artists- 89 of which were professional, according to organizers- covered the ground in original chalk art reflecting this year's theme, "Wonder and Enchantment."

An art truck from the Ian Hassett Foundation also provided participants with free art supplies.

Although Chalkfest was open to all ages in the community, OCAF says events like this one are meant to show local students how to bring the arts to life.

"Hopefully we're inspiring the next generation of artists, you know," Erin Castle, event coordinator, said. "[We'll be] doing this for years and years to come, and hopefully they'll go from doing the kids' two by two squares to the professional artist squares."

The event catered to the crowds with a chalk maze, a kids corner, and several live entertainers, including the Orcutt Academy High School Jazz Band.

Organizers say they were expecting thousands of people to attend.