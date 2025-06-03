Bear found wandering around Orcutt is relocated

A bear that was spotted wandering around Orcutt on Tuesday morning was captured and relocated, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it received several calls about the bear roaming all over town. It was eventually located in the area of Benji Lane and Ruby Crest Court, where they say California Fish and Wildlife officials safely subdued the bear and removed it from the area. The CHP says it "will be relocated to a safer and more suitable habitat."

Brenda Guzman saw the action from her bedroom window. She says the bear was tranquilized after climbing a tree.

“Not everyday you wake up to that!!” she said.