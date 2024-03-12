Community input encouraged as Santa Barbara Co. finds space for 5,664 new housing units

Santa Barbara County is actively looking for space to build thousands of new housing units, and county leaders are seeking your input to help decide where they should go.

Next Tuesday, the public is invited to participate in the County’s Housing Element Workshop, where local leaders and landowners will present on potential sites that could be rezoned for development.

The workshop will take place at the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara, but will also be accessible online.

Jeannette Dubé, who moved to Orcutt seven years ago, says she'll tune in online. Dubé adds that she was drawn to Orcutt by its small-town feel and open spaces, but as she has seen more and more developments going up in her neighborhood, she has concerns about the county's plans to rezone land for more homes.

“My concern is that we are using up farmland, yet we have more people. We have to grow the food, so where are we going to grow it?” she asked.

Others, like Greg Kintzi, say they will also be listening in during the upcoming workshop; and while he, too, isn’t enthused about the possibility of building on ag land, he understands the need.

“When I look around, I see a lot of folks who need housing, are looking for housing and can’t afford housing, so it sounds like something that is probably in line with the need,” Kintzi explained.

Of the 5,664 new units county leaders must find space for, more than 40% will be designated for low and very low income earners. Because of this, longtime Orcutt resident Bob Romine isn’t concerned about where they should go.

“I think there are so many people who cannot afford to live here,” Romine told KSBY. “This is a very expensive area, and the way it is developing, it used to be a small, quaint little town and now it is developing into quite a community.”

According to county officials, the Board of Supervisors will not take any action during next Tuesday’s workshop but will use the meeting to hear from landowners and community members about sites that could potentially be rezoned.

“I think it is progress. We do need progress, and we do need housing,” Romine added.

During the workshop, the county will also release its final Environmental Impact Report for its new Housing Element Update.

You will be able to tune into next Tuesday's workshop by clicking here: https://www.countyofsb.org/1326/CSBTV-Cable-20

