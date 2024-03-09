Equipment trailer stolen from Orcutt Academy robotics team, what you can do to help.

Over the weekend, Orcutt Academy’s Spartatroniks robotics team kicked off their 2024 season with a regional competition in Ventura County, but during the event, students were shocked to find out their equipment trailer had been stolen.

Now, the team is asking for your help to make up for what was lost.

“Our goal is to help students prepare for STEM careers for their future,” said Orcutt Academy senior and robot captain Daniela Elenes.

On Friday, KSBY News reporter Jacob Dizon visited the school where mentor Rick Soto brought us up to speed on the situation.

“Once we had offloaded all of our equipment at the venue, we parked the trailer at our hotel,” he explained. “Since there were a lot of people there and a lot of other teams, we never thought there would be a problem. But unfortunately, the next day, we realized our trailer was gone.”

Soto says the team then scrambled to rent a U-Haul to lug their equipment back home. This week, they purchased a new trailer for their upcoming matches.

Orcutt Academy senior and business captain Hailey Salas says the theft has left them thousands of dollars in the hole.

“I was thinking about how much money it could cost our team and how detrimental it could be for this season and next year’s competitions because we are a nonprofit,” Salas said.

This week, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Hills Credit Union and the Santa Maria Rotary Club all pledged donations to the team, providing some reassurance for the students as their season continues.

“This team has meant a lot to me because it allowed me to find my path and what I want to do, and these competitions have really helped me explore being part of a bigger team, something bigger than myself,” Elenes said.

She says the 30-plus member Spartatroniks team practices five days a week and is made up of students in their freshman through senior years.

Most recently, they had six weeks to construct “The Dioscuri,” the team’s robot for the 2024 season.

“Without this robotics team, I wouldn't have had any clue on what I wanted to get into,” Elenes admitted. “This team has allowed me to explore the different fields in STEM.”

Elenes says that thanks to her involvement in Spartatroniks, she will be studying engineering at Cal Poly this fall.

Soto, meanwhile, adds that despite the donations they have already received, the team is seeking additional community support to cover their remaining expenses. Click here for information on how to donate to the program.

The Spartatroniks will be hauling their new trailer to the next competition on March 21 in Fresno.