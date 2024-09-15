Ford car show was back in Orcutt. It has raised more than $100K for students

It was an ideal day to get out and enjoy the events the Central Coast had to offer.

One of those was the All Ford Car Show in Orcutt hosted by the Santa Maria Model A Ford Club — which was celebrating 22 years of raising money for students in Allan Hancock College's industrial technology program.

"I heard about it last year, and I came here, and I like to look at Mustangs," said Wayne Kenitz, Pismo Beach resident. "And this is the biggest collection of Mustangs [I've] ever seen. So, I entered mine this year, God willing, I'll be back."

Club organizers said the long-running event has raised more than $100,000 for scholarships benefitting industrial technology students.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Orcutt Union Plaza.

“This event is a great opportunity to come together and give back to our community and we look forward to hosting it every year,” said Jay McCord, a Model A Ford Club member and car show chairman, in a press release from the group. “Many of the students that received past scholarships now have successful careers in their industry.”

You can learn more on the club's website.