Grocery Outlet to open Orcutt store in May

People in Orcutt will soon have another place to shop for groceries.

Grocery Outlet is planning to open its newest location at 1620 E. Clark Ave. on May 15.

The store offers discounted prices on overstocked goods from name-brand and private-label suppliers.

Hiring is underway. To apply, click here or email your resume to orcutt@groceryoutlet.com.

A Chevron gas station and Starbucks are also under construction in the same area and a new stoplight has been added at Clark Avenue and Sunny Hills Road.

