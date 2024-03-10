High school students build car for Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show

Community members gathered in Orcutt for the annual Knights of Columbus St. Patrick's Day Car Show Saturday.

The event featured cars, trucks and motorcycles from all years, makes and models.

One of those is a Mustang built by a Cabrillo high school senior and his classmates.

"This is technically 64, but registered as a 65 Mustang," Tyler Boneck, a Cabrillo High School senior, said. "(It started in)2015 as a senior project and has since become the show car we used to fundraise for Cabrillo Auto and keep the auto shop in high school."

Saturday's car show raises funds for the local Knights of Columbus council's scholarship fund and youth programs.

Organizers said their past shows have raised 40 thousand dollars.