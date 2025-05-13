Highway 101 drainage project near Los Alamos underway

If you're driving south of Los Alamos this week, you might run into some traffic.

A project to enhance drainage facilities on US 101 has begun.

The project runs two miles north of the US 101/State Route 154 separation to just north of Union Valley Parkway.

Lane closures will occur through Friday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most of the work will occur on the shoulders of US 101, but travelers will encounter a few lane closures.

In addition, existing lighting systems will be replaced, and lighting will be added at three locations near Los Alamos.

