How a sidewalk construction project in Orcutt aims to improve pedestrian safety

This week, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a project for sidewalk repairs along Lakeview Road in Orcutt.

We spoke with neighbors in the area as well as District 4 Supervisor, Bob Nelson to find out why the repairs are needed.

“How often do you walk here on Lakeview?” we asked David Monte of Orcutt.

“Pretty much every day,” he replied.

Monte says the sidewalks in his neighborhood are in good shape for the most part, but his biggest concern is the lack of them.

“It is pretty good around the church, but if you go on the other side of Hillview, there are no sidewalks at all,” he explained.

Other neighbors say over the years, the incomplete sidewalks on Lakeview Road have led to pedestrians walking in the bike lane or even in the street.

A vote of approval from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors could relieve the issue.

“For over 40 years, we have had incomplete infrastructure in the Orcutt area. It has been a bit backlogged, so we are currently working to knock that out,” said District 4 Supervisor Bob Nelson.

Nelson tells KSBY he plans to vote in favor of the project which, if approved, would complete construction of a continuous sidewalk on Lakeview Road from Bradley to Orcutt Road.

“Ironically, this is the same route I used to walk home from Lakeview Junior High myself over 30 years ago,” Nelson said. “So it is kind of neat, as supervisor, bringing it to full fruition.”

According to county officials, the proposed sidewalk improvement project would also include the construction of gutters, curb ramps at each intersection, and ADA enhancements to driveways facing Lakeview.

Monte, meanwhile, says he is glad to know his usual walking route could be getting safer.

“If there are more sidewalks, that can’t be worse than less sidewalks,” he added.

The Board of Supervisors will consider approving the project on Tuesday. Its total cost is estimated at around $400,000.