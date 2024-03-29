How rezoning could bring hundreds of new homes to the Santa Maria Valley

A 20-acre plot of land off Waller Lane and Santa Maria Way is just one of the several local properties that if rezoned, could bring more than 600 new homes to the Santa Maria Valley.

“I am not happy about it. I am angry about it,” said Orcutt resident Jackie Scolari who lives near the proposed Magnolia Apartments on Waller Lane.

She fears the plans to build 144 apartment units on the property would have a big impact on traffic and parking.

“One parking space per apartment! That would mean our street, which is residential, not commercial, would be bumper-to-bumper parking,” she said.

A few miles away down Highway 135, the potential rezoning of the proposed Richards Ranch project on Union Valley Parkway could bring 386 more apartments to the area.

“We need to be rezoned in the County’s Housing Element to be able to have a reasonable process considering the fact that we have already been working on this project for three years,” said Michael Stoltey, Richards Ranch Managing Member.

However, during Wednesday’s first round of rezoning hearings, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission chose not to recommend rezones of either property, leaving the final decision up to the Board of Supervisors.

This all comes as the county works to find space for 5,664 new housing units by 2031.

“It seems like a lot, but I know the need is there,” said Orcutt resident Michael Miller.

A little further down Highway 135, a request for rezoning is also in place for the Orcutt Creek Village project off Clark Avenue. That project would construct an additional 157 homes.

“We have got to make sure the infrastructure can handle this sort of development,” Miller added.

The project would include both affordable and market-rate units, and on Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended its rezoning to the Board of Supervisors.

Stoltey, meanwhile, says of the 386 proposed units at Richards Ranch, more than 150 will be for low and very low-income earners.

“What it really comes down to is the Board of Supervisors to review and potentially approve,” he said.

Planning Commission officials say their decision to not recommend rezoning the Magnolia Apartments and Richards Ranch properties was not made due to objections of these sites, but that they needed additional review.

It is expected that the Board of Supervisors will vote on their final list of housing rezone sites in the coming weeks.