Joey De Anda memorial fun run raises funds for One805

Friends and family of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter, Joey De Anda, came together for a memorial 5k run Saturday.

De Anda was a Central Coast native, graduating from Cal Poly in June 2018 while working simultaneously for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Greg Larsen, a friend of Joey, told KSBY he taught him how to be a paramedic.

"I know Joey would be happy with this kind of event going on," Larsen said. "He liked to run, he was a cross fitter. The different agencies, such as AMR and SB County Fire, (and) all of the agencies he was a part of coming here to support him, and of course his friends and family."

Melissa Newman who was a fiancée to Joey started the event last year in his honor.

Money raised at Saturday's event went to support One805, a local organization that helps provide first responders with both equipment and mental health resources.

" I think people often just assume that these first responders are heroes, which they are, but being a hero can also take a toll on you mentally, and so being able to have those resources accessible is really important," Newman said. "The money that is raised today is going to make sure that when people need to call someone in a time of need that help is there."

Joey died two years ago in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak.