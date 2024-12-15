Kids program robots and strengthen skills at Delta Robotics tournament Saturday

In support of local elementary and middle school programs, Delta Robotics hosted its first tournament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

34 teams representing schools from the Santa Maria Bonita School District participated in the tournament, which brought students' work in electrical engineering and coding to life.

High school students helped organize the event as a way to enrich their younger peers' experience in the STEM field.

One competitor at Saturday's event told KSBY the tournament was challenging, but ultimately rewarding.

“It was really fun," Javi, a participant in the event, said. "We got to meet people from different schools and compete. I know this was just a practice, but it looked like a real tournament to me.”

School district officials say the institution's robotics program "[strengthens] the students' critical thinking and decision-making skills" and "[provides] a college and career readiness experience" in a press release.