Lawsuit filed over mobile home park's transition to all-ages community

A few months ago, people living at a senior mobile home park in Orcutt were notified of a plan to open it up to all ages. Now, Santa Barbara is being sued by the owners for passing an ordinance that blocked the change.

It all started with a letter to residents at Del Cielo Mobile Home Park earlier this year.

“We got our rules and regulations and at the bottom, it said an 'all-ages park,' and we're thinking, no it's not, it's a senior park,” said Cathy Halter, Del Cielo Mobile Home Park resident.

For many residents, some who had invested their life savings to live in a senior community, the news was confusing and heartbreaking.

“The people that live here die here. We don't move around like young couples do. We stay here. This is my forever home," Halter said.

"It's hard to think about having to relinquish our place and try and find someplace else," said Terri Reyes-Beck, another Del Cielo Mobile Home Park resident, as she fought back tears.

Residents turned to the County of Santa Barbara for help. A few months later, the county passed an ordinance preventing senior-only parks from converting to all-ages communities.

Now, the owners of Del Cielo have filed a lawsuit against the county, arguing the ordinance violates federal and state fair housing laws by discriminating against families with children.

Nick Ubaldi, Regional Manager for Harmony Inc., the park’s new management, says Del Cielo was operating as a senior park illegally and claims the change to an all-ages park is about following the law.

”Our community is well equipped to support families in need and opens up much-needed housing options for all residents of Santa Barbara County, ensuring equal access for everyone," Ubaldi said.

But residents like Halter worry about the park’s future, citing concerns about its infrastructure.

“If they're going to change it to an all-age park, there needs to be a lot of money spent in bringing it to acceptable limits for children that might want to play," Halter said. "There's no sidewalks, there's no playground, and if children of school age have to go to school, there's no crosswalks.”

Ubaldi says the company isn’t opposed to converting to a legal senior park eventually, but residents like Halter say that’s not the message they’ve heard.

"It's a nonstarter. He said, you're an all-ages park and that's all there is to it. He did not say that there was any room for discussion," Halter said.

Harmony Inc. insists that seniors won’t be displaced and rents won’t change due to county rent control.

KSBY News reached out to the County of Santa Barbara for comment but were told they don’t comment on pending litigation.