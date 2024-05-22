Orcutt Academy celebrates completion of new gym

The Orcutt Union School District held its grand opening for the new multi-use gym building at Orcutt Academy High School on Monday night.

The 14,000-square-foot structure includes basketball and volleyball courts, an indoor and outdoor stage for performances, and adjoining locker rooms.

The new building will be used for physical education, school events and rallies, basketball and volleyball competitions, and performances.

"This multi-use gym facility just has so much potential for our students," said Holly Edds, Orcutt Union School District Superintendent. "The Orcutt Academy students have not had their own home for their rallies and their games and their performances so this gym represents that for them. It gives them a home."

The $12.5 million facility and adjacent parking lot were funded primarily by Measure G, a bond measure approved by school district voters in 2016.