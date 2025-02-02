Orcutt Branch Library garners support during Winter Book Sale

This weekend in Orcutt, community members came together to support their local library and stock up on some good reads.

The Friends of the Orcutt Library hosted its Winter Book Sale at the Orcutt Branch Library on Saturday.

Attendees were able to purchase books, DVDs, CDs, games, and puzzles for less than a dollar.

Organizers say profits will go toward buying more books, materials, supplies, and programming at the library.

Danielle White, an Orcutt resident visiting the Winter Book Sale, told KSBY about the types of books she and her daughter gravitated toward.

"Usually children's books. Sometimes I'll get some for myself as well," White said. "We're out here, actually, once a week or so. And she loves to put the returns down the chute and come in and sit down and play with the toys and look at the books."

The organization typically holds a book sale every season. The Spring Book Sale is set to be held on May 3.

More information on upcoming events at the library can be found on the Friends of Orcutt Library's website.