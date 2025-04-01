Orcutt coffee shop, bakery to reopen under new ownership

People in Orcutt may soon return to a familiar bakery on Broadway.

Cups and Crumbs is set to officially re-open next week following a nearly 1.5-year-long closure.

A soft opening took place Sunday.

The bakery and coffee shop shut down in October of 2023 after its co-owner, who was also a financial advisor in town, was accused of stealing millions of dollars from her clients.

Now under new ownership, KSBY is told a lot of work has been done remodeling the back of the business and that the menu will remain the same with plans to eventually add new items and possibly stay open later.

The new owners also reportedly own Hapy Bistro in Pismo Beach and Old Town Market in Orcutt.

Opening day is set for Monday, April 7. Located at 156 S Broadway #B, Cups and Crumbs will be open seven days a week.

