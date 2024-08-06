Orcutt mobile home residents concerned about proposed age policy change

Pamela Barilone bought her home at Del Cielo Mobile Estates in Orcutt five years ago to enjoy life in a senior community.

“We've got a quilting day and we have potlucks and so we have a lot of like-mindedness, so that's, that's why I really, really enjoy living here," Barilone said.

As the president of the mobile home residents' association, she says many others feel the same way about their quiet community.

But a recent notice mailed to residents from the property’s new owners, Harmony Inc., has left some people distraught.

"That got everybody up in arms. They got scared," Barilone said.

The company announced plans to open the community to all ages.

According to Barilone, residents are concerned about preserving the quiet atmosphere and the already limited parking.

The concerns were discussed at the residents’ association’s meeting last week where Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson was also in attendance.

"I'm trying to help them work with the new owner to find a peaceful solution to the conflict," Nelson said.

He says he understands why people are upset.

"If they would have been told that it's gonna be an all-age park, they probably would never have purchased a mobile home there in the first place," Nelson said.

He also noted the park's lack of nearby schools and playgrounds.

“It's going to be a struggle for a young family to kind of figure out their space and keeping their kids safe living there," Nelson added.

Nick Ubaldi, Harmony Communities Regional Manager, said in a statement, “We believe a single mother with two kids should have the same affordable housing opportunities as people over the age of 55. We believe our community is well suited to accommodate struggling families and this change will help open housing opportunities for all, and in a non-discriminatory manner.”

Nelson agrees there is a need for affordable housing.

"We're working really hard in our county to try to create additional housing for them... but it's not at the sake of of eliminating senior housing, and that's what's going to happen here," Nelson said.

“Current residents will benefit from a substantial increase in property value upon resale, due to access to a much larger pool of buyers," Ubaldi responded.

Barilone hopes Harmony Inc. will consider the concerns of the more than 250 people living at the park before making any final decisions.

“I think that there's a lot of good things that Harmony can bring. I just want to work together," Barilone said.