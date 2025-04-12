Watch Now
Repaving project in Orcutt expected to cause traffic delays

Starting Monday, April 14, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin repaving Clark Avenue in Orcutt, from Highway 101 to Stillwell Road.

The project will run through May 2 officials warn to expect traffic delays.

In Phase 1, eastbound lanes will close from April 14–18, with flaggers managing two-way traffic on the westbound lanes.

Phase 2, from April 28–May 2, westbound lanes will be closed and flaggers will help manage two-way traffic on eastbound lanes.

The repaving is funded by the developer of Orcutt Gateway Retail Center. A new traffic signal at Clark Avenue and Sunny Hills Road is also coming next month.

