Santa Barbara County firefighters honor 9/11 heroes with silence and flag tribute

Santa Barbara County firefighters paid tribute Wednesday morning with a moment of silence and the lowering of the flag, honoring the lives lost 23 years ago.

“A lot of brothers and sisters lost their lives. And uniformed personnel just in general," said Rockland Bentley, engineer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "You have fire, police, [and] EMS that all lost their life that day. And, you know, they put others in need before themselves and that's what we're here for.”

The department says this act serves as a reminder of the enduring grief felt by families, friends and communities.

The tribute took place at all 16 fire stations, including Santa Barbara County Fire headquarters in Santa Barbara. People from the community were also invited to attend.

