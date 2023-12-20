Surprise! 10th annual 'Breaking and Entering Christmas' delivers holiday cheer to local family in need

For event coordinator and media personality Adam Montiel, the term “breaking and entering” carries a different meaning.

“We, every year, find a family that is in real need, a family that is hurting for whatever reason and maybe not looking forward to this Christmas and try to turn it into a Christmas they will never forget,” Montiel explained.

Tuesday morning, Montiel and his crew of volunteers waited until their recipient family was out of the house. Then they got to work.

“I think the family is out of the house for about two hours, so let’s get it decorated," said first-time volunteer Dina Perry. "We are setting up lights, we are setting up trees, we are wrapping. It is in and out and they will come home to a wonderful surprise.”

While Perry was kept busy wrapping presents for the Orcutt family, seven-time volunteer Ginny Barnett was getting the Christmas tree ready for their arrival.

“To make a Christmas special for a family that may not be having that special Christmas this year because of the circumstances, it just warms your heart. It starts the Christmas season for me,” she told KSBY.

Montiel says he spent the past weeks asking the community to nominate a family as the recipient of his 10th annual Breaking and Entering Christmas. He adds that keeping them anonymous is what makes the tradition so special.

“This family will just enjoy this in the quiet of their own four walls, and that is what I love about this the most,” he said.

Montiel, who hosts the “Up & Adam” podcast, tells KSBY the magic of Breaking and Entering wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“This is the work of all the people that you see behind us, all the hearts of those who nominated families, and of course, the person who nominated this one,” he explained.

Meanwhile, with Perry’s first year volunteering in the books, she affirms she will be back next Christmas for more.

“It is just amazing how good you feel. You could be driving by this house without realizing what a hard time they are going through, so just to give your time, that is nothing! To make sure they have a wonderful Christmas? Come on!” Perry exclaimed.

Montiel says planning for the 11th Breaking and Entering Christmas will likely get started next fall, adding that he will once again be looking for community support to keep the tradition going.