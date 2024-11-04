Two-time Olympian visits Orcutt bike club

A two-time Olympian and world champion visited a local kids' bike club on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Chris Blevins, who competed at the highest levels in mountain biking, stopped by the Orcutt Kids Bike Club for a meet-and-greet event.

The event included opportunities to take photos, get autographs and participate in a question-and-answer session with Blevins.

"Yeah, it's pretty exciting because I feel like lots of kids don't really know what this sport really is and us just knowing that we get to meet a pro mountain biker who's been in the Olympics is just actually such a big deal," said Ava Silva from Orcutt.

Ava, 12. just signed with a national mountain bike team.